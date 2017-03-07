Insect Control Recommendations That'll Help You Tidy Your House

You need to start taking the pests out of your home, and you've come to the right place. There are so many helpful hints you can learn to do this yourself. Whether you decide to hire a pest control service is up to you, but you can definitely help out.

If you notice that there are mice lurking around the house, set up a mouse trap. Peanut butter is the best thing that you can use to lure the mice in, as this will help to catch them. Try to place many of these around the house to increase your chances of catching it.

Ask your exterminator to use the most effective methods first. Many exterminators assume that you rather give the less potent methods a try first, in order to save money, but they very rarely work. You might as well just use the most effective method so that it is done and over with.

Look around to identify pools of standing water. This can be a big problem if you have pests. Check for pipes that are leaking and trays you use for plants. Pests need water to survive, so eliminate this, and pests will find your home far less hospitable.

Do not tackle pest control alone if you live in a multiunit structure. Your individual efforts might be successful temporarily, but ineffective in the long run. Insects could just travel to another condo, apartment or townhome and then return. Consult with the property managers or other owners for a building-wide treatment solution.

Make sure that when you install your windows, they come equipped with screens for protection. Screens can serve as a very strong line of defense for bugs, as most will not get into your home if you have a good screen up. This small investment can save a lot of trouble in the future.

Keep sweet smelling food products in sealed containers or in the fridge. Sweet foods can easily attract a vast variety of pests, from rodents to ants. If you do not have enough containers to seal your sugar, cereal and breads you should invest in them. It will cost you a lot less than paying an exterminator.

Did you see some carpenter ants in your home? These ants are usually attracted by damp wood. There might be a leak somewhere in your home. Call a plumber and have your plumbing system entirely inspected. Once the leak is fixed, focus on eradicating the carpenter ants with some borax or a similar product.

If your pipes are leaking, fix them as soon as possible. Many pests like areas that have water. They are able to sense even a drop of water from a great distance. Do not be the reason that you are being invaded by pests. With a bit of effort, you can avoid attracting rodents in the first place.

The simplest and most obvious way to keep pests away from the inside and outside of your home? Keep it clean! A clean house is a pest-free house. Pests like to thrive in damp and dirty areas, so if they can't find a place like that in your house, then they won't want to stay there!

Avoid furniture from unknown sources. Furniture, especially upholstered furniture, can harbor pests. To keep them out of your home, avoid furniture from resale shops, trading websites, or the side of the road. If you bring an infested piece of furniture into your home, it can spread to all of your own furniture as well.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

If you want to reduce the amount of spiders in your home, make sure that you clean the clutter around your house such as piles of books or newspapers. Spiders are attracted to these things and may make webs around them so the best thing you can do is eliminate them in the first place.

Having carpenter ants shows a big issue. Carpenter ants love wood that is wet; this might be a leak if you have them. Let a pro see what the issue is and how you can solve it.

Keep your home clean. Food is the most common cause of pests infesting the home.

It basically lures them inside. Be sure to clean the counter tops and floors and clear out any food debris after eating and cooking. Keeping your surfaces clean can help prevent pests from entering your home.

Remember, not every pest control service provides the same level of service. Some will go more in depth with their examinations, while other will simply do a quick glance and miss any potential problems. You have what it takes to choose a competent pest service, so never forget these tips.